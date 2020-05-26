Madison man arrested after Memorial Day stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested following a Memorial Day stabbing at a Madison park.
According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to reports of a fight at Brittingham Park, in the 800 block of W. Washington Ave. When they arrived, the officers found a man with a stab wound to his arm, who said he was attacked by a man wielding a large kitchen knife.
With some help from witnesses, investigators were able to identify Darryl Johnson as a suspect. They found him at a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested.
Johnson was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital where he received several stiches to his arm.