Madison man arrested after Memorial Day stabbing

A 59-year-old man was arrested following a Memorial Day stabbing at a Madison park.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to reports of a fight at Brittingham Park, in the 800 block of W. Washington Ave. When they arrived, the officers found a man with a stab wound to his arm, who said he was attacked by a man wielding a large kitchen knife.

With some help from witnesses, investigators were able to identify Darryl Johnson as a suspect. They found him at a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested.

Johnson was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital where he received several stiches to his arm.

