Madison man arrested after alleged sword attack

A 47-year-old Madison man was arrested late Friday night after allegedly cutting his neighbor’s face with a sword.

The suspect, George S. Hanson, told investigators he wanted his neighbor to turn down his music and brought the sword and a knife as protection, according to the Madison Police Department. He reportedly added that he didn’t want to hurt anyone.

Officers found Hanson still outside his neighbor’s home, in 1300 block of Northpoint Drive, around 11:45 p.m. after the victim called to report being injured, MPD’s incident report stated.

According to police, the victim, whose name was not released, heard someone banging on his door and when he opened it Hanson was standing there with the knife and sword. The victim claimed Hanson swung the sword and he stepped back and was nicked in the face.

The victim said he then shut his door, locked it, and called 911. He also accused of Hanson of damaging his door while officers were on their way to the scene.

Hanson was booked into the Dane County Jail on counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, and battery.