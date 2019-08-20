Madison man arrested after attacking old drinking buddy with box cutter

Madison police said a Madison man was arrested for slicing his drinking buddy with a box cutter Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The friends had been drinking together for a few hours, and the victim said his friend was "drunk as a skunk" at the time of the attack.

The victim, a 58-year-old Madison man, and the suspect, 58-year-old Carl Moore of Madison, have known each other for decades, police said. Moore told police he was upset because the victim "never contributes his share when it comes to purchasing alcohol."

The victim was not seriously hurt. Moore was arrested for second degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct while armed.