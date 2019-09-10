Madison man arrested after breaking into apartment on Labor Day

A 47-year-old Madison man was on Tuesday after authorities said he is responsible for breaking into a Hamilton Street apartment on Labor Day.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, a man was sleeping in his apartment on the 300 block of South Hamilton Street when he was woken up by Adam J. Hillestad around 6:15 a.m. Sept. 2. The victim said Hillestad was naked at the time.

DeSpain said Hillestad told the victim he just wanted to wake him up. According to police, Hillestad asked the victim if he had money, took cash from a wallet, and left the apartment.

Hillestad was arrested for burglary. DeSpain said he was already in the Dane County Jail for another downtown area break-in.