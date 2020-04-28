Madison man arrested in connection to stabbing in Fitchburg

Authorities say they arrested a Madison man in connection to an overnight stabbing in Fitchburg.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to the 2500 block of Post Rd. around 3:13 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found on man with several non-life threatening stab wounds. The victim was able to describe the suspect and a short time later police arrested Amari D. Johnson-Amos of Madison.

An investigation found that the Johnson-Amos got into a fight with the victim before stabbing him.

Johnson-Amos was arrested for one count of Battery and one count Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety. He was also arrested on several outstanding warrants.

The victim is expected to be okay.