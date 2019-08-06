Madison man arrested after threatening people with knife at East Towne Mall

A Madison man has been arrested for waving a knife and threatening shoppers at the Best Buy at East Towne Mall On Monday.

According to Madison police, a witness says the 62-year-old man was walking around outside of the Best Buy waving a knife around and repeatedly put the knife back in its sheath, only to pull it out again.

The suspect then told the witness to report what he was doing to Best Buy workers, and that he was going to kill the witness.

Then the suspect tried taking his backpack with the knife in it inside the Best Buy, but workers wouldn’t let him bring the bag in.

Hansen eventually left the area, when he was found and arrested by Madison police.

62-year-old James D. Hansen was taken into custody on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed.