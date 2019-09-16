Madison man arrested after trying to steal woman's bag

A 31-year-old Madison man was arrested Sunday evening after he tried to steal a woman's bag on Park Street.

According to Madison Police Department's spokesman, Joel DeSpain, Abrocio Contreras-Nava grabbed the woman's bag around 5:30 p.m Sunday.

DeSpain said the woman was able to keep the bag and called police. Contreras-Nava was still in the area, and DeSpain said he gave police officers a fake name.

A preliminary blood alcohol test was performed and it was registered to a 0.324.

Contreras-Nava was arrested for attempted strong-armed robbery, disorderly conduct and obstructing.