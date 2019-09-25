Madison man arrested for 7th OWI, spitting on nurse

A repeat drunken driver was arrested late Tuesday night after he drove his car into a fire hydrant and traffic sign and left the scene.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, 57-year-old Mark Hall left the 1000 block of East Wilson Street and was spotted with a head injury around 11 p.m.

DeSpain said Hall was taken to a hospital where he spit on a nurse and tried to kick them.

Hall was then taken to the Dane County Jail and arrested for many offenses including operating while intoxicated - 7th offense, discharging bodily fluid on a medical care provider, disorderly conduct, and resisting/obstructing.