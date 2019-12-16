Madison man arrested for OWI, cocaine possession in Sauk County

A Madison man was arrested in Sauk County late Sunday night for this third OWI.

Deputies were called to Bluff Road in the township of Merrimac for a disturbance around 11:30 Sunday night. Police say 27-year-old Steven Skuldt left the scene before police got there.

Autohrities later located his car on Highway 113 near County Road DL. Skuldt was pulled over and deputies say they noticed signs of impairment.

Skuldt was arrested for OWI, possession of THC, possession of cocaine and criminal damage to property from the disturbance on Bluff Road.

