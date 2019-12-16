Madison man arrested for fatal shooting is son of 2008 homicide victim: police

Madison police say a man arrested in a homicide over the weekend is the son of the man killed in a shooting in 2008.

Marcus Hamilton (Source: Madison Police Department)

Madison police PIO Joel DeSpain confirms to NBC15 that Marcus Hamilton, 20, is the son of Marcus T. Hamilton, 30, who was shot to death in a robbery gone wrong in June of 2008 at his home on Tempe Drive on Madison's south side.

The younger Hamilton, then 9 years old, was at the home with two of his siblings when his father was killed.

As NBC15 News reported, the younger Hamilton was arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon on Spruce Street, on the city’s south side.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Gunnar Holum of Dodgeville, was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Authorities have charged the younger Hamilton with first-degree intentional homicide, and are working to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

