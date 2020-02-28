Madison man arrested for possession of gun in school zone

A Madison man was arrested for possession of a firearm in a school zone in Verona on Friday morning.

The Verona Police Department received information that 21-year-old Antonio J. Hopkins had been in possession of a handgun and controlled substances inside a vehicle, in a parking lot at the Verona Area High School, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hopkins and his vehicle were not found on either day, according to the police department.

On Friday, Hopkins and his vehicle were seen by Verona Police Department officers in a parking lot at the Verona Area High School.

The vehicle was stopped nearby, and no firearms were located inside the vehicle. Hopkins was initially arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the police department.

It was learned Hopkins previously had the firearm at the school, for protection, and that he did not intend to cause anyone harm at the school. The firearm was later found during the execution of a search warrant at Hopkins’ home, according to the police department.

Hopkins was booked into the Dane County Jail for possession of a firearm in a school zone.