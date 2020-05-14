Madison man arrested for pointing gun at someone in a car

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for allegedly pointing a gun at someone in car near his home.

According to the Madison Police Department, a nearby mother spotted the incident around 4:15 p.m. and alerted authorities, saying she feared for the safety of her children.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Milwaukee Street where they arrested Corvon M. Suby on a count of disorderly conduct, MPD's incident report showed.

A spokesperson for the police department noted that its officers have been called to the neighborhood several times lately because of an ongoing conflict between people who live in the area.