Madison man arrested for possession of child porn

Madison police said they arrested a 25-year-old Madison man for possession of child pornography Thursday.

Tyler Clark was taken into custody as the MPD's SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Stevens Street at 7 a.m.

Police said his arrest is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the MPD Special Victims Unit. A computer forensic examiner with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations ICAC Task Force assisted in the search warrant.

MPD said this is an open investigation and more charges could be filed.