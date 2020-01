A suspected drug dealer was arrested last week on the city’s North Side, says Madison Police.

Investigators say Lawrence E. Salas was arrested without incident on Wednesday after a search was done at his home on the 2500 block of Calypso Road.

The 23-year-old was arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of cocaine and THC, and a parole hold.

Police say a rifle, ammunition, drugs, cell phones, and cash were confiscated.