Madison man arrested in connection to armed robbery

A man is being charged with armed robbery in connection with a November 8, 2018 robbery in the Town of Blooming Grove.

Jeremiah Edwards, 33, is being charged with armed robbery, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Edwards allegedly robbed O’Reilly Auto Parts while brandishing a firearm, and that he possessed marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Edwards was previously charged with the armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during this crime of violence in an indictment returned by the grand jury on November 28, 2018.

If convicted, Edwards faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the armed robbery charge, 10 years on the felon in possession charge, and five years on the marijuana charge.

The charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years, and the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years, to be served consecutive to each other and to any sentence imposed on any other charge.

The charges against Edwards are the result of an investigation by the Madison and Middleton Police Departments, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber is handling the prosecution.