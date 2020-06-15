Madison man arrested on child trafficking count

A 50-year-old Madison man faces possible child trafficking charges after being arrested on a warrant Friday morning.

Brian Lamphier was booked into the Dane County jail on a single count of trafficking a child, Dane County jail records show.

According to the Madison Police Department, he was arrested around 7:15 a.m. when detectives from MPD’s Special Victims Unit and its SWAT team served a warrant at an apartment in the 1000 block of Colby Street.

The police incident report did not have any details specific to the investigation, which is still ongoing. It did note that the victim was 15-years-old.

