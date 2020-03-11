Madison man arrested on multiple child porn counts

As members of the Madison Police Department's SWAT team searched his home, a 32-year-old man was taken into custody on child porn allegations.

According to MPD's incident report, Paul W. Mergen was booked into the Dane County Jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers arrested him Wednesday after officers served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 900 block of Spaight Street.

His arrest is part of an ongoing investigation led by detectives from the department's Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Additional counts against Mergen are expected, a MPD spokesperson noted.