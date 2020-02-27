Madison man beaten after robber jumped into car, police say

He may have had his car keys stolen, but a Madison man was able to hold onto his wallet and cell phone after he was beaten during a robbery on the city’s South Side, says police.

The 19-year-old told Madison police officers he was parked on the 1300 block of South Park Street Wednesday night when a man jumped into the passenger seat of his car and demanded his wallet and cell phone.

That’s when the victim drove into the street and said he came to a sudden stop after the robber took the keys from the ignition.

He reported when he got out of the car, the robber and another man began to beat him. They allegedly got into a getaway car with two other men inside.

Police said the robbery victim did not want to go to a hospital, even though he had head injuries.