Madison man charged after detectives find child porn in his car, apartment

A Madison man is behind bars after detectives discovered child porn in his car and apartment.

Scott M. Wollschlager, 55, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, repeater.

This isn’t Wollschlager’s first time around. Police say he was convicted for having child porn back in 2012.

Because Wollschlager was previously convicted, he could receive additional time behind bars if he is convicted of the recent offenses.

Detectives happened upon the material in his apartment in the 400 block W. Wilson St. after receiving a tip.

