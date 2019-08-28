Madison man charged with robbing Portage Credit Union

Jeffrey J. Parker, a 40-year-old from Madison, was charged with robbing the Summit Credit Union in Portage on Aug. 16 on Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Parker faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Portage Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey C. Stephan is handling the prosecution.

Following the robbery, Parker was driving a Ford Fusion going westbound when he struck a FedEx truck going southbound at the intersection of N. Stoughton Road and E. Washington Avenue at 6:20 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.