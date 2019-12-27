Madison man charged with murder after police find his sister riddled with 15 bullet wounds

A Madison man allegedly shot and killed his sister on Christmas Eve after authorities found her body riddled with 15 entry and exit gunshot wounds at her home, according to a criminal complaint on Friday.

Joseph Green, 57, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his sister, 63-year-old Sheila Green, in Dane County Court on Friday.

According to the complaint, officers were called to the 900 block of Midvale Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They were responding to a 911 call from Joseph Green, who told 911 callers that “My sister needs an ambulance immediately."

Joseph Green then hung up the phone and returned to his apartment, according to the complaint.

At his sister’s home, officers found Sheila Green, deceased. Police reported there were no signs of a struggle between the siblings, and little blood in the home.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Sheila had 15 entry and exit gunshot wounds in her body, according to the complaint.

Officers were then dispatched to Joseph Green’s apartment in the 600 block of Sawyer Terrace in Madison. With the help of K-9 Archive, officers discovered a pair of cowhide gloves and a black handgun in dumpsters outside the building.

Early that day surveillance video captured Joseph arriving at the building and apparently dropping the gloves and the gun into those same dumpsters.

Joseph Green will be back in court on Jan.2 , 2020 for his preliminary hearing.

