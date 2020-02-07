Madison man cited for the 28th time in 5 years for the same crime

A 60-year-old Madison driver who has already racked up 27 convictions in the past five years for driving after his license was revoked was cited again for the same violation.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped Edward L. Femrite shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night on E. Washington Street and a check of DOT records revealed he lost his license in 1997 for operating while intoxicated.

In addition to his 28th operating after revocation citation, the deputy wrote tickets for not having insurance as well as two seat belt violations, one for the Femrite and one for his passenger.

If convicted Femrite faces a $389.50 fine and three points, which is the standard amount for any OAR violation over the fourth one.