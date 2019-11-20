Madison man faces federal charge in July bank robbery

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has charged a Madison man in connection with the robbery at a U.S. Bank branch last July.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Stanley Griffin was charged with armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He is accused of holding up the U.S. Bank on Cottage Grove Rd. on July 9, 2019.

If convicted, prosecutors say Griffin, 26, would face up to 25 years in prison for the bank robbery charge and at least seven years more for the firearm charge.