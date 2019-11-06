Madison man faces federal drug charges for allegedly dealing heroin and fentanyl mix

A 32-year-old Madison man faces federal charges for allegedly distributing a dangerous drug combination multiple times in the past few months.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Donte Moore distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl four times in in August and September.

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office records show Moore was taken into custody on October 9 for a parole violation. On that date, federal prosecutors say he had at least 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl and at least 28 grams of crack cocaine. He was also allegedly found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition.

Moore faces four counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as charges of possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Each of the distribution charge carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office explains. Each of the two intent to distribute charges would require a five year mandatory minimum sentence - and up to 40 years in prison - if convicted.