Madison man faces homicide charge after suspected drug overdose

A Madison man is facing a homicide charge following a suspected overdose death in Green Co. earlier this week.

According to the New Glarus Police Department, Kerwin Harvey was arrested without incident Thursday morning in a business parking lot on the east side of Madison. The 63-year-old Harvey was booked into the Green Co. Jail on a count of first degree reckless homicide and is awaiting his first court appearance.

He is accused of supplying opioids to a person who died the previous day and whose death is believed to be opioid-related.

The name of the person who died was not released. Officers found the individual unresponsive around noon Wednesday after responding to a home in New Glarus, according to police. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation by New Glarus police, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Green Co. Corononer’s Office. They don’t expect to release any new details about the case until next week.

