Madison man gets 10 years in prison in cocaine mailing scheme

A judge has sentenced a Madison man to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams of cocaine Wednesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, 30-year-old Timothy Hotchkiss pleaded guilty to the charge in May of 2019.

Hotchkiss was charged with 11 other people in a cocaine distribution scheme, including Gregory Smith, who was charged earlier this year.

The group mailed packages of cocaine from Houston to Madison. From November 2017 to November 2018, the group sent 32 packages, according to the press release.

