Madison man gets 11 years in prison for robbing bank, high-speed police chase

A judge sentenced a Madison man to 11 years in federal prison for robbing a bank with a gun and then leading law enforcement on a police chase last summer.

As NBC15 reported, Jeffrey Parker, 40, pleaded guilty to the armed robbery at a Portage, Wis. bank in federal court in October.

Parker robbed the Summit Credit Union while holding a gun on Aug. 13. During the robbery Parker zip-tied workers’ hands together and then escaped in a vehicle.

Police followed him down Highway 90, exceeding 100 miles an hour in order to catch him. Parker eventually made his way to East Washington Avenue in Madison, sped through several red lights and then smashed into a FedEx truck, knocking it over.

Officers then took Parker into custody.

