Madison man gets 3 years in federal prison for selling heroin

A Madison man is to spend 37 months behind bars for dealing about 37 grams of heroin, the DOJ's Western District of Wisconsin ruled Wednesday.

Federal Judge James D. Peterson said during the sentencing that this is not the first time James Britton, 30, has been in trouble with the law.

Britton has already served time in a federal prison for selling 'H' back in 2015.

Because of that prior, Judge Peterson revoked Britton’s supervision and imposed another term of imprisonment of one year and one day, for a total of 37 months, to be served consecutively.

Peterson argued that Britton deserved the sentence because he was “damaging the community” by selling heroin and that he was taking advantage of others’addictions.

Britton received the sentence after agreeing to a plea deal.

