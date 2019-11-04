Madison man gets 4 years in prison for possessing child porn

A judge sentenced a Madison man to four years behind bars after being charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Police arrested Patrick J. Manning, 37, in January of 2018 after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case required an immediate response because Manning worked at the American Family Children's Hospital and had access to children, authorities say.

An investigation did not find any evidence to suggest patients or other employees were “impacted” by Manning, Madison police said in an incident report Monday.

A SWAT team executed a search warrant at Manning's home in the 1300 block of Drake Street, where they discovered child porn.

In Dane County Court on Monday, Judge John Hyland sentenced Manning to four years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

