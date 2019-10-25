Madison man gets 5 years in prison for robbing East Towne bank

A judge has sentenced a Madison man to five years in federal prison for robbing a bank.

Albert Singer, 24, robbed the Chase Bank on East Towne Boulevard in Madison back in August of 2018. During the robbery, Singer threatened a bank teller and gave the teller a note stating it was a robbery.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that even though a weapon was not used during the robbery, Singer still harmed the victim, according to a release Friday.

Singer pleaded guilty to bank robbery in July of 2019.

