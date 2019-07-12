Madison man gets 51 months in prison for shooting victim in the leg

A judge sentenced a Madison man to 51 months in federal prison Friday for shooting a person in a crowded apartment.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, 34-year-old Michael Hallmon opened fire on a person he had a dispute with on Sept. 6 2018. The victim was hit in the leg with one of the rounds.

Hallmon was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and pleaded guilty to the crime back in March.

Hallmon is also charged in Dane County Circuit Court with attempted first degree intentional homicide, but that charge is still pending

