Madison man gets four years behind bars for selling heroin-laced fentanyl

A federal court sentenced a Madison man to four years in prison for selling heroin-laced fentanyl to unsuspecting users, according to a release Thursday.

Sedale Lacey-Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty to the crime on July 15. His sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

According to a release from federal court in Madison, on five occasions Lacey-Robinson distributed heroin-laced with fentanyl or cocaine to an undercover officer.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Lacey-Robinson’s Madison home, and officers recovered more heroin and a handgun in the garage.

