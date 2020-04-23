Madison man has brush with death after COVID-19 diagnosis

A 35-year-old Madison man nearly lost his life after a bout with COVID-19. Before his ordeal, Dan Neuman was healthy with no known medical conditions. Now, Neuman is grateful to be alive -- after his brush with death.

“I guess the best way to describe it is I feel a little guilty that I survived it and other people didn’t,” Neuman said. “It’s such a tragic thing,”

In late March, Neuman began experiencing the common symptoms of the virus, like a cough and fever. He called his doctor who told him to self-quarantine for 14 days and rest.

But his condition only got worse. Neuman says he wasn’t able to keep food or even water in his system. He says his wife made some phone calls and was able to get a doctor to see him.

“Sometimes you have to advocate for yourself the way my wife advocated for me. If she probably wouldn’t have done that, I would have died,” said Neuman.

Neuman was eventually admitted to UnityPoint Meriter hospital in Madison where he tested positive for the virus. Doctors told him he should go on a ventilator. Neuman was reluctant.

“When they initially told me I needed to be on a ventilator I said no,” he said. “And it took some convincing,”

Doctor and family members told Neuman the ventilator could save his life.

“(They said) I know you are worried about this but your survival rate is better than if you don’t go on the ventilator. If you don’t go on the ventilator you’re almost certainly going to die,” he recalls them saying. “I got over my fear, but I was terrified when they said ventilator because I thought that was a death sentence,”

After 10 days on the ventilator and not breathing on his own, Neuman’s condition improved and he woke up.

“After a few minutes, I realized I survived the ventilator. I’m going to make it home,” he said.

Neuman was discharged from the hospital on April 15th after spending about three weeks in the hospital. He is now at home on the eastside of Madison recovering.

“I have been telling people I have been feeling mostly like myself until I try to do something like stairs or lift something heavy,” he said. “I look back on my time in the hospital and it almost feels like did that really happen?”

Neuman isn’t sure how he contracted the virus and says he was taking all the proper precautions before his diagnosis. He hopes others realize the dangers of this virus and continue to practice social distancing and only leaving the home when necessary.

“We have to be smart about this. Take it seriously. Take social distancing seriously. Take the regulations seriously and the precautions seriously,” he said. “Anyone who went through what I went through would never want to see anyone go through it. Whatever the worst flu you have ever had, this is way more unpleasant. This is something I would not wish on my worst enemy,”

