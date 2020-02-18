Madison man on a mission to support village in Haiti

A Madison man is hoping you'll dine out for a good cause.

Bruce Goodman is organizing an event at Benvenuto’s on Northport Drive in Madison. On Tuesday, the restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to Rich in Mercy Institute. It is a non-profit supporting a small village in Dubre, Haiti. Donations will go toward installing a rain water collection system and building a tank to store the water. The water will be used to provide water for crops. Goodman has traveled to Haiti four times to help communities there.

"My view is that we're all just a link in a chain and so I’m trying to do the small part that I can with a great team of people including Benvenuto’s who is supporting such a wonderful cause," said Goodman.

If you'd like to support the efforts, eat at the Benvenuto's on Northport Drive Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and mention this cause.

