Madison man out of $4,000 from outstanding warrant scam, police say

He was convinced he had to pay off outstanding warrants and now a Madison man is out of thousands of dollars.

Madison police say the victim was contacted earlier this week on two consecutive days to get gift cards to help pay for his bail.

The man said during the first call on Sunday, a caller claimed to be Officer Matt Harris and said he can post 10 percent of his $10,000 bail with gift cards.

The next day, the victim received a call from a Lt. Malone with Wisconsin State Police saying he needed to pay 10 percent of a $30,000 bail for a second outstanding warrant.

The Madison man said they used two different phone numbers with a 608 area code to contact him.

