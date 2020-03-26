Madison man pistol-whipped during home break-in

One person was reportedly beaten with a pistol during a break-in at their Madison home.

According to the Madison Police Dept., three armed and masked men broke into the unlocked home on Forest Ridge Way around 9:40 p.m. demanding “the stuff.” Investigators were not able to determine if the suspects took anything.

They believe the home was targeted.

The suspects were reported all in their teens. One stood 6’2”-6’3” tall, while the other two were approximately 5’8” tall and all of them were reported armed, MPD noted.

