Madison man previously arrested for cocaine possession, arrested for eluding police

A 19-year-old Madison man who was shot in the leg several weeks ago, and arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, is back in jail after eluding Madison police officers Monday.

According to Madison Police, a caller reported possible drug dealing taking place on Moose Trail around 1:30 p.m. The North District's Neighborhood Resource officer attempted to pull over a car leaving the area, but the driver sped off.

Later, members of the North District's Community Police Team stopped the car on Barby Lane.

Jacory D. Hillery, ofMadison, was arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

The shooting that injured Hillery last month is still under investigation.