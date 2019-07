A 27-year-old Madison man was robbed overnight on Sunday while walking home on Williamson Street,

According to the Madison Police Department, the man was robbed by two men at gunpoint around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The victim said he was looking at his phone when one man pointed a gun at his head, and the other pushed the barrel of another gun into his back. The muggers took off with his wallet, keys, and cell phone.