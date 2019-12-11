Madison man scammed by person claiming to be his pastor

A 78-year-old man was scammed out of nearly one thousand dollars this week when he thought he was providing gift card information to his pastor, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD's incident report indicates the Madison man, whose name was not released, received emails purportedly from his pastor, but instead from a person using a similar email address.

In them, the scammer asked him to buy gift cards and send photos of the cards and the numbers on them, promising to reimburse the pastor in the future. The scammer, posing as the pastor, claimed to be visiting people in the hospital and the money was for them.

The victim had sent $900 worth of gift card information before talking to his pastor and realizing it was a scam.