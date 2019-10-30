Madison man sentenced following meth arrest

A Madison man is heading to federal prison after admitting he had dozens of tablets of methamphetamine in his pockets during a traffic stop.

Mikael Matthews pleaded guilty in August to a single count of possessing the drug and, on Wednesday, he was sentenced to two years in prison as well as three years of probation once he gets out, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained the Madison Police Dept. originally arrested the 24-year-old Matthews because of an outstanding warrant. Once in custody, prosecutors said officers found 55 meth tablets, weighing a total of 18 grams, and $4,200 in his pants pocket. With the help of a K-9 unit, investigators then allegedly discovered a marijuana, a scale, and a stolen 9mm pistol with a round still in the chamber.

The 24-year-old Matthews asked the court for a sentence of just over a year. Judge William M. Conley rejected his request, pointing out Matthews had a gun with him at the time and a history of “assaultive behavior,” Blader added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives aided the Madison Police Dept. with its investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted.

