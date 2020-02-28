Madison man sentenced for counterfeit $100 bills

A 25-year-old Madison man will be spending four years in a federal prison after he passed off counterfeit money at dozens of businesses in 2019.

Cornelius Stewart was sentenced in federal court Thursday. He pleaded guilty to a conspiring with others to pass U.S. currency charge in December.

Authorities said from March to May 2019, while he was on federal supervision, he handed out counterfeit $100 bills to four people. They in turn used the fake money at nearly 80 restaurants and stores from Hudson to Beaver Dam.

The group would make small purchases and use the counterfeit bills to get a large amount of change. Detectives said the four associates would give the change to Stewart for more counterfeit bills.

In addition to the four year sentence, a federal judge ordered Stewart to pay $8,294.33 in restitution to the victims.

Stewart was on probation after being convicted in February 2017 for the same crime.