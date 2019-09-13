Madison man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for taking teenager from Tennessee for sex

A federal judge sentenced a Madison man on Friday for bringing a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee to his Madison home for sex.

31-year-old Bryan Rogers was sentence to 11 years and 3 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

Rogers pleaded guilty to transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity in June. The other charges were dismissed, according to a plea agreement. Under the agreement, Rogers waived his right to appeal his sentence if it is 15 years in prison or less.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers had online conversations with the teen and picked her up from her Madisonville, Tennessee home on Jan. 14. The girl's parents reported her missing and he kept the teen at his mother's home on Madison's North Side. Rogers was currently living there and he was arrested by police on Jan. 31.

Investigators said the teen told them Rogers had sex with her as soon as they arrived in Madison.