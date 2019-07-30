Madison man sentenced to 12 years for mail-ordering bundles of cocaine

A judge sentenced a Madison man to 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to court documents released Tuesday.

A U.S. Department of Justice press release says 42-year-old Joseph Harper pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in April of 2019.

An investigation concluded Harper was mailing packages with cocaine from Houston to Madison. Witnesses confirmed the packages contained between a half to one kilogram of cocaine each.

