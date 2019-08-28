Madison man stabbed to death in Milwaukee suburb

Authorities have released the victim’s name in a fatal stabbing in Greenfield, a suburb of Milwaukee, on Wednesday.

Greenfield police say Ben Christianson, 49 of Madison, died of his injuries at a hospital after a man stabbed him on Tuesday just after noon.

Police say Christianson was working in the area of South 6th Street and West Armour Avenue when he was stabbed. The suspect left the scene.

Police said Wednesday in a release that they have now identified the lone suspect in the homicide, a 19-year-old Greenfield man.

Police did not identify the suspect or charges he may be facing.

Police say there appears to be no connection between the victim and the suspect, and a motive remains unknown at this time.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Greenfield police.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case, according to Greenfield police.