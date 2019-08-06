Madison man swindled out of $3,000 after being tricked by con callers

A Madison man was conned out of $3,000 worth of gift cards after giving the swindlers the cards’ numbers Monday.

Madison police say the 55-year-old victim believed he was talking with officials from the Social Security Administration and a Madison police officer.

The fraudulent suspects reportedly told the man that his identity had been stolen and used to defraud a California business to the tune of a couple of million dollars.

To avoid arrest, the suspects told the victim that he had to make a payment immediately by buying gift cards.

While buying the cards, an employee told the victim he was being scammed, but he didn’t believe it, police say.

But the victim later discovered that he was indeed being scammed, and he contacted the police.

Madison police say the suspects used the following numbers to ‘spoof’ the victim: 608-284-6800 (belonging to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office) and 209-488-6514.

A Madison police officer called the later number and a person with an Indian accent answered, saying "Social Security Administration building, how may I help you?," police say.

The officer asked where the man's office is located. She was placed on lengthy hold, and the line disconnected.

Madison police say these cons are common. While the narratives given to victims are sometimes different, the cases almost always involve victims being told to purchase of gift cards.

