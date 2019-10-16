Madison man with Down syndrome hopes to inspire others with disabilities

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and a Madison man is working hard to serve as a resource for people with Down syndrome and their families.

Hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail pass through Sadler Bell's hands every year. He works for the Department of Administration's Bureau of Publishing and Distribution in Madison metering mail.

"I make sure all our mail is all the same because something see like this, handwritten mail, that's a totally different price all together," said Bell.

Bell has worked in the mail room for almost 15 years. He has Down syndrome and hopes to inspire others with disabilities.

"People with disabilities matter. No matter what you have... No matter what. I love helping all people with disabilities," said Bell.

Bell said his family helped him learn skills to be successful early on.

"When I was a teenager, I started doing my own laundry. I started doing my own cooking and I found out I actually love cooking," said Bell.

Julia Meyers works at Gigi's Playhouse in Madison. She said Bell is an inspiration.

"He represents everything that someone with Down syndrome can achieve and Down Syndrome Awareness Month is really important to show all the abilities people with down syndrome have," said Meyers.

For Bell, the month is a special celebration.

"It's just a celebration of being me," said Bell.

Bell is a volunteer at Gigi's Playhouse in Madison. Gigi's focuses on having a positive and uplifting environment for people with Down syndrome and their families.

Gigi's annual gala is Friday, October 25. NBC15 Morning Anchor Meghan Reistad will emcee the event. For more inforamtion click here.

