Madison mayor calls for transparency in University Ave. hit-and-run investigation

Madison's mayor is asking the Madison Police Department to release any video of a hit-and-run that some people are calling a hate crime.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement on Monday calling for transparency in the investigation.





"I have asked MPD to release any video of the incident, and to share a timeline of events. I fully support hate crime charges when they are warranted. My thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery. "

On Sunday, friends of the hit-and-run victim and protesters took to the streets calling for transparency and justice.

They organized the demonstration after pepper spray was used to disperse the crowd and said an ambulance did not arrive for 30 minutes.

Police say they responded to University Avenue near Frances Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday after a pick-up drove through a crowd.

Officers said there was a crowd of 100 to 150 people in the streets and were surrounded as they approached the victim. They tried to give first aid to the woman who was hit by the pick-up truck, but police said the crowd was agitated and aggressive.

Officers said they tried to move the crowd back, and used pepper spray to create space so the paramedics could treat the victim.

An ambulance arrived on scene about eight minutes after the first 911, and transported the victim to the hospital at 2:39 a.m., according to MPD.

Friends of the victim are calling the hit-and-run a hate crime.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.