Madison mayor names Oct. 15 'White Cane Safety' Day

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has declared Oct. 15 "White Cane Safety” Day in Madison.

An accessible crossing in Madison.

Rhodes-Conway made the announcement Wednesday along with members of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Wisconsin's White Cane law says a person driving a vehicle must stop at least ten feet from someone who is using a white cane or guide dog.

Madison has more than 100 accessible crossings throughout the city, but officials say safety depends on more than safe crosswalks.

“Pedestrian safety is reliant on drivers, it's reliant on accessible pedestrian facilities, and it's reliant on pedestrians also using safe behavior,” said Denise Jess, Executive Director at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, click here.

