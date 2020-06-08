Madison mayor pursues changes for police department

Madison’s mayor is outlining her commitment to equal rights and police reform in light of recent protests calling for racial justice.

Satya Rhodes-Conway listed the changes she is planning on taking in the coming days in her blog post on Monday.

“While there have been many attempts over this nation’s history, we have never found the way to live up to our creed that all are created equal with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” posted Rhodes-Conway.

She says in the coming days, she plans to talk with the Police and Fire Commission on selecting a permanent chief of police who can bring reform.

Currently, Vic Wahl is the Acting Chief of Police after Mike Koval stepped down from the position September after taking on the role in 2013.

The mayor also is committed to creating an office of an Independent Police Monitor and a Civilian Police Oversight Body. That was one of the 177 recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on MPD Policies and Procedures that the Common Council adopted in January.

The Independent Police Monitor’s position description is still awaiting the council’s vote, but was described as examining MPD policies, practices, and discuss long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis. They would respond “to a Civilian Review Board, composed of civilians who reflect all of Madison’s diverse communities and the lived experiences of those members of the community who frequently come into contact with the police.”

Rhodes-Conway says human resources will post the position as soon as it is approved by the council.

Right now, people can apply to be a part of the oversight body, by CLICKING HERE. Appointments will be made as soon as the council approves the committee.

The next council meeting is scheduled for June 16. An agenda will be posted on June 12 for the meeting.

The police chief recruitment process will be discussed by the Police and Fire Commission Monday night. It will be conducted virtually and the information on that meeting can be found HERE.

