Madison mayor strengthens new COVID-19 support systems for the homeless

Madison's mayor said the city and Dane County have worked quickly to launch a safe plan for homeless services amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now officials are focused on strengthening support systems for those using the services.

Mayor Stay Rhodes-Conway said Focus Counseling is playing a key role in the effort, and their presence has already made an impact.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen staffing, including health monitoring services, at a medical respite shelter that has been set up for homeless persons who may have some symptoms of illness.

Rhodes-Conway said the plans are proceeding, but they had been slowed by the shortage of PPE. Now the shelter has received some of the necessary PPE, but securing nursing staff with Public Health is a work in progress.

The effort to protect highly vulnerable, unhoused people during the pandemic has included four major elements, according to Rhodes-Conway.

1. Moving families from the Salvation Army's shelter for women and families to allow more space for single women.

The Salvation Army moved all 22 families staying at its E. Washington Avenue shelter, and ten others that had been turned away from shelter for lack of space, into two area hotels.

The numbers have since grown to about 45 families, with 145 persons. A local restaurant group provides meals through a contract with Dane County. The Salvation Army is supporting those families with existing staff.

2. Protecting high risk persons

Approximately 165 persons – mostly single adults and a few couples – who are in a higher risk category for COVID have been placed into rooms in three other hotels secured by Dane County.

Hotel guests receive daily meal service provided under a contract with local restaurant groups. Dane County has secured the services of a local support service provider, Focus Counseling, to provide on-site support services to hotel guests.

Isolating symptomatic persons

Dane County has secured separate accommodations for housing homeless persons who may have some symptoms of illness. Some have described this hotel as a COVID-19 “medical respite shelter”. Its purpose is to offer better accommodations for people who are feeling ill but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, and to reduce the risk that they might pose to others.

Starting up new men's shelter

On Monday, March 30, Porchlight Inc., the men’s shelter operator, began operating out of the Warner Park Community Center. The shelter operates from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Porchlight’s three downtown shelter locations (Grace Episcopal, St. John’s Lutheran and First United Methodist Churches) are closed. The daytime shelter, the Beacon, remains open.

Madison Metro provides bus service from the Beacon to Warner Park in the evening and back to the Beacon in the morning. The shelter offers dinner and breakfast meals; lunches are provided at the Beacon. In the first weeks of operation, the shelter has served between 70 and 80 men per night, although it is prepared to take 135.